SYLOSIS To Premier Official Live Video For "Cycle Of Suffering"

Sylosis released their fifth studio album, Cycle Of Suffering, earlier this year via Nuclear Blast, followed by an album release show at Islington Hall in London. The band filmed a video for the raging title track at that show, which they will be premiering on Thursday, April 2 at 6 PM, GMT / 7 PM, CET / 10 AM, PST. Join Josh to chat about all things Sylosis as the video goes live, here.

You can find Cycle Of Suffering order options here.

Cycle Of Suffering tracklisting:

"Empty Prophets"

"I Sever"

"Cycle Of Suffering"

"Shield"

"Calcified"

"Invidia"

"Idle Hands"

"Apex Of Disdain"

"Arms Like A Noose"

"Devils In Their Eyes"

"Disintegrate"

"Abandon"

"Calcified" video:

"I Sever" video:

Sylosis lineup:

Josh Middleton - Vocals/Guitars

Alex Bailey - Guitars

Conor Marshall - Bass

Ali Richardson - Drums

(Photo - Jake Owens)