SYLOSIS To Release Cycle Of Suffering Album In February; "I Sever" Music Video Streaming

UK metallers Sylosis are back with their new album, Cycle Of Suffering, out on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. You can find pre-order options here, and watch a video for the first single, "I Sever", below.

Josh Middleton (guitar/vocals) comments: "After three long years, Sylosis are back! I want to thank all of our fans for their patience and support over these last few years. Cycle Of Suffering is dedicated to them.

"With this new chapter, we close another; I’d like to thank Carl Parnell for his time in Sylosis. Many great memories made with him and I wish him the best in his career. Now we welcome Conor Marshall to Sylosis! Another man in another band (Conjurer) - Conor is an amazing player and compliments what we do really well. A warm welcome planned for 13th February where we play our first show in over 4 years! We’re excited and focussed – see you in 2020!"

The show is scheduled for February 13, 2020 at Islington Assembly Hall in London, England. Tickets are on sale here.

Cycle Of Suffering tracklisting:

"Empty Prophets"

"I Sever"

"Cycle Of Suffering"

"Shield"

"Calcified"

"Invidia"

"Idle Hands"

"Apex Of Disdain"

"Arms Like A Noose"

"Devils In Their Eyes"

"I Sever" video: