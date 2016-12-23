Sylvain Rouvière’s KAKTUS PROJECT Cover IRON MAIDEN’s “Wasting Love”; Video Streaming
Sylvain Rouvière’s Kaktus Project have covered Iron Maiden’s “Wasting Love”, featured on Maiden’s ninth studio album, Fear Of The Dark, released in 1992.
Says Rouvière: “These last years, as you already know, the sales of music albums fell a lot, so I decided not to take out a second Kaktus Project. Nevertheless I still remain passionate for music and will regularly propose new titles (compositions or covers) freely accessible by internet (YouTube). Today I have the pleasure to present a cover of Iron Maiden’s “Wasting Love”.”
On the track, Rouvière is accompanied by Céline Lacroix (vocals), Glauco Alves (vocals) and Mr Belette (David Rousseau, drums).