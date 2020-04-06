SYMBOLIK Stream Debut Album, Emergence, In Its Entirety Prior To Release

California-based technical melodic death metallers Symbolik will drop their debut album, Emergence, this Friday, April 10th via The Artisan Era. It is the follow up to their highly-praised 2011 effort, Pathogenesis.

Symbolik is eager to unleash their magnum opus of neo-classically inspired, hyper-melodic, black metal and symphonic tinged technical death metal music with Emergence. Several years in the making, Emergence is an explosive and mature effort bound to be counted among the strongest death metal releases of the year.

Emergence is strongly recommended for fans of groups such as The Black Dahlia Murder, Vale Of Pnath, Dimmu Borgir, Inferi, and Alterbeast.

Symbolik is streaming Emergence in its entirety now via the YouTube clip below.

Emergence artwork and tracklisting:

"Augury Of Ancients"

"Invoking Oblivion"

"A Tyranny In Decay"

"Corridors Of The Consumed"

"Dirge Of All Creation"

"Coalescing The Void"

"In Servitude Of Silence"

"Souls Of Deception"

"Perceptions Of Reality"

"When Eternity Collapsed"

Pre-order merch bundles are available here. Check out the lyric video for "Invoking Oblivion".

Symbolik is:

Chris Blackburn - vocals

Allen Burton (ex-Alterbeast) - guitar

Taylor Whitney - guitar

Daniel Juarez - bass

Brandon Clevenstine - drums / symphonic samples

For further details, visit Symbolik on Facebook.