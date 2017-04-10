SYMMETRYA Launch Lyric Video For “Something In The Mist” Featuring ANGRA’s Rafael Bittencourt

Brazilian metallers, Symmetrya, have released a lyric video for "Something In The Mist”, a track from the album Last Dawn, released at the end of 2014. The song features Angra guitarist Rafael Bittencourt, and is based on the Stephen King’s book, The Mist.

The lyric video for "Something In The Mist" was produced by Júlio Victor, musical producer, student of Psychology and YouTuber. He currently develops and produces cultural content for YouTube on the Tá Na Capa channel. In his resume, Julio carries productions of lyric videos with the band Hangar.

At the moment, Symmetrya is finalizing the pre-production of their new album, with more details to be released soon.