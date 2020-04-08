SYMPHONY X - 25th Anniversary North American Tour With PRIMAL FEAR And FIREWIND Postponed Until 2021

New Jersey’s progressive metal masters, Symphony X, have been forced to postpone their 25th Anniversary North American tour with openers Primal Fear and Firewind. The 28-date trek was set to kick off in Englewood, NJ on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta.

Says Symphony X: "ATTENTION: We have been alerted by Venues and Promoters in several cities in the US as well as in Canada that due to the current situation we will have to move our May / June tour into 2021. We will advise and let everyone know when new dates are announced. Until then, stay well!"

(Photo - Danny Sanchez)