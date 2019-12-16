SYMPHONY X Announce 25th Anniversary North American Tour With PRIMAL FEAR And FIREWIND

New Jersey’s progressive metal masters, Symphony X, announce their 25th Anniversary North American tour 2020. The 28-date trek will kick off in Englewood, NJ on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta. Joining the band as openers are Primal Fear and Firewind.

Symphony X comments, "We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone in our career! The shows in Europe and South America were incredible last year and we can’t wait to share that with our amazing US fans in 2020! We are truly excited to have both Primal Fear and Firewind on this tour to celebrate 25 years of a true musical journey! The band is at a place where we are looking forward to the future and bringing even more music to those who have been with us all this time! See you in 2020!”

General admission tickets are now available for purchase, here.

Dates:

May

14 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)

16 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

18 - Montreal, QUE - Cafe Campus

20 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial

21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue

June

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

7 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

15 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

16 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Symphony X lineup:

Michael Romeo - guitar

Russell Allen - Vocals

Jason Rullo - Drums

Michael Lepond - Bass

Michael Pinnella - Keyboards

(Photo - Danny Sanchez)