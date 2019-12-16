SYMPHONY X Announce 25th Anniversary North American Tour With PRIMAL FEAR And FIREWIND
December 16, 2019, an hour ago
New Jersey’s progressive metal masters, Symphony X, announce their 25th Anniversary North American tour 2020. The 28-date trek will kick off in Englewood, NJ on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta. Joining the band as openers are Primal Fear and Firewind.
Symphony X comments, "We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone in our career! The shows in Europe and South America were incredible last year and we can’t wait to share that with our amazing US fans in 2020! We are truly excited to have both Primal Fear and Firewind on this tour to celebrate 25 years of a true musical journey! The band is at a place where we are looking forward to the future and bringing even more music to those who have been with us all this time! See you in 2020!”
General admission tickets are now available for purchase, here.
Dates:
May
14 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)
16 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts
18 - Montreal, QUE - Cafe Campus
20 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial
21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
31 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue
June
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
7 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
15 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
16 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Symphony X lineup:
Michael Romeo - guitar
Russell Allen - Vocals
Jason Rullo - Drums
Michael Lepond - Bass
Michael Pinnella - Keyboards
(Photo - Danny Sanchez)