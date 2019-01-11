SYMPHONY X Announce European Tour 2019

New Jersey-based progressive metal masters, Symphony X, have announced a European tour, which will take place throughout May and the beginning of June this year. The run will see the band hit eleven countries in one month, with the tour kicking off on May 7th in Lyon, France, and culminating in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at the Rock Hard Festival.

Says the band, "We are really excited about the upcoming tour! Can't wait to get back on the road and look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!"

Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

May

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

11 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

12 - Rome, Italy - Orion

14 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

18 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

29 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

31 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

June

1 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

2 - Nijmegen, Holland - Fortarock Festival

4 - Coventry, UK - Empire

5 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

6 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

7 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

8 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

Symphony X released their latest studio album, Underworld, in 2015 via Nuclear Blast.