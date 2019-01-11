SYMPHONY X Announce European Tour 2019
January 11, 2019, an hour ago
New Jersey-based progressive metal masters, Symphony X, have announced a European tour, which will take place throughout May and the beginning of June this year. The run will see the band hit eleven countries in one month, with the tour kicking off on May 7th in Lyon, France, and culminating in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at the Rock Hard Festival.
Says the band, "We are really excited about the upcoming tour! Can't wait to get back on the road and look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!"
Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.
May
7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
10 - Treviso, Italy - New Age
11 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
12 - Rome, Italy - Orion
14 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
18 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
24 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
29 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
31 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
June
1 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
2 - Nijmegen, Holland - Fortarock Festival
4 - Coventry, UK - Empire
5 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome
6 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
7 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
8 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
Symphony X released their latest studio album, Underworld, in 2015 via Nuclear Blast.