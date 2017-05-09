SYMPHONY X Drummer JASON RULLO Launches GoFundMe Campaign For New Trio Project

Symphony X drummer, Jason Rullo, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to record and market music from his new project.

A message from the GoFundMe page states: “Jason is the drummer for the acclaimed Symphony X and has put together a new trio that will showcase some other aspects of his drumming. This will be an instrumental fusion CD, with elements of rock, jazz, latin and even some metal! Funds will be used for the actual recording and marketing of the music.”

Other musicians included in the project are Ron Sanborn on guitar and Artha Meadors on bass. For more details, visit the GoFundMe campaign at this location.