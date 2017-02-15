SYMPHONY X Frontman RUSSELL ALLEN To Headline Metal For Autism Tour In Italy

Giancarlo Trotta Entertainment and Rock On Agency are proud to announce the second part of the tour Metal For Autism with Russell Allen (Symphony X, Adrenaline Mob, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) for the project Magni Animi Viri. (

"In the first tour edition we could buy a bus to the medical centre in Salerno. Now we want to do more, because the situation in the south of Italy is difficult and medical treatments are too expensive for the families or it's too hard to reach a big hospital. Heroes Temporis association provides medical assistance (analysis, therapies and so on) for free for all these kids."

The Show:

- Russell Allen will be holding a workshop and performing a live show.

- Support band: De La Muerte

The Guests:

- Kobi Farhi from Orphaned Land - March 3rd, 4th and 5th

- Marco Basile from DGM - February 23rd and March 11th

- Eldritch - March 3rd and 5th

Go to Giancarlo Trotta Entertainment or Rock On Agency for more information.