SYMPHONY X Guitarist MICHAEL ROMEO On Recording A New Album - "We Will Do It; We're Taking It Day By Day"

New Jersey-based progressive metal masters, Symphony X, are currently on a European tour, which runs through May and into the beginning of June. The band hit eleven countries in one month, with the tour kicking off on May 7th in Lyon, France, and culminating in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at the Rock Hard Festival.

Metal Express Radio’s Stig Nordahl spoke with axeman and songwriter Michael Romeo before the band hit the stage in Oslo, Norway on May 21st. Hear him talk about the future plans with Symphony X, the music industry today and his solo albums.

May

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

29 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

31 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

June

1 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

2 - Nijmegen, Holland - Fortarock Festival

4 - Coventry, UK - Empire

5 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

6 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

7 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

8 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

Symphony X released their latest studio album, Underworld, in 2015 via Nuclear Blast.