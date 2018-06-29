SYMPHONY X Guitarist MICHAEL ROMEO Premiers "Djinn" Lyric Video

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo will issue his first official solo release, War Of The Worlds / Pt. 1, worldwide on July 27th via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. An official lyric video for the track "Djinn" can be found below.

The wildly ambitious 10-song disc sees the founder, chief songwriter and prime mover of progressive titans Symphony X furthering his reputation as one of the world's preeminent axe slingers and composers of adventurous, multi-faceted orchestral metal.

Symphony X fans have been waiting two decades for an honest to goodness Michael Romeo solo album (not counting his 1994 demo recording The Dark Chapter, which was released in several countries), and the arrival of War Of The Worlds / Pt. 1 will be no doubt be cause for celebration.

War Of The Worlds / Pt. 1 will be available as CD, 2LP and two limited edition colored vinyls (Camo Green / Pearl White Marble). Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

Introduction

"Fear The Unknown"

"Black"

"F*cking Robots"

"Djinn"

"Believe"

"Differences"

"War Machine"

"Oblivion"

"Constellations"

"Djinn" lyric video:

"Black" lyric video:

(Photo - Michael Romeo Facebook)