SYMPHONY X Reschedule 25th Anniversary Tour For May / June 2021 With Special Guests PRIMAL FEAR And FIREWIND
August 14, 2020, an hour ago
New Jersey’s progressive metal masters, Symphony X, have announced the rescheduled dates for their 25th Anniversary North American tour, with special guests Primal Fear and Firewind.
Says Symphony X: "We are truly excited to announce that our 25th Anniversary Tour with Primal Fear and Firewind has been rescheduled to May/June 2021! We truly can’t wait to see you all in 2021!"
Dates:
May
12 - Reverb - Reading, PA
13 - bergenPAC (Bergen Performing Arts Center) - Englewood, NJ
14 - Worcester Palladium - Worcester, MA
15 - Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall - Wantagh, NY
16 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY
18 - The Fairmount - Montreal, QC
19 - Impérial Bell - Quebec City, QC
21 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
22 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH
23 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
26 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN
28 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB
29 - The Gateway - Calgary, AB
31 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
June
1 - VENUE - Vancouver, BC
3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
4 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
5 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA
6 - Grove of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA
7 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ
9 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
10 - Herman’s Hideaway - Denver, CO
12 - Trees Dallas - Dallas, TX
13 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX
14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
16 - The Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL
17 - The RITZ Ybor - Ybor City, FL
18 - Center Stage – The Loft – Vinyl - Atlanta, GA
(Photo - Danny Sanchez)