SYNAPSE MISFIRE Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Losing The War Against The Sands Of Time Album Out In March; Track Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Illinois' black/thrash grindcore beasts Synapse Misfire and are set to release their debut album entitled Losing The War Against The Sands Of Time March 16th on CD and Digital formats.

Hailing from Illinois, Synapse Misfire consists of members from Waco Jesus, Helmsplitter, Akasha and Angelust. Losing The War Against The Sands Of Time is unpredictable and tormented Black Metal that is a rollercoaster ride of fast, slow, weird, crushing, yet cohesive songs.

Synapse Misfire is a combination of Venom on steroids-esque vocals, monstrous guitar tone, a distorted bass sound akin to early Mayhem, and an incredibly talented drummer. A must have album for fans of Celtic Frost, Goatwhore, early Mayhem, Sepultura, Slayer and Venom.

Preorders are available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“The Man Who Refused To Shake Hands”

“Dirge Of The Misanthrope”

“Mental Microcosm”

“Memoirs Of A Speed Freak”

“Purging My Hatred”

“Losing The War Against The Sands Of Time”

“Loathe Thyself”

“Mental Microcosm”: