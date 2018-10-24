SYTERIA Debuts Music Video For "Halloween" Song Featuring Guitarist Jackie Chambers' GIRLSCHOOL Bandmates

October 24, 2018, 7 minutes ago

news hard rock syteria girlschool

SYTERIA Debuts Music Video For "Halloween" Song Featuring Guitarist Jackie Chambers' GIRLSCHOOL Bandmates

UK rockers Syteria, featuring Jackie Chambers of Girlschool and previously Blitzkrieg, have released a brand new music video for the track "Halloween". The song features cameos by Kim McAuliffe and Denise Dufort of Girlschool.

The video can be viewed below:

Syteria have also announced a handful of live dates this October/November.

Syteria is:

Julia Calvo - Vocals
Jackie Chambers - Guitars/Vocals (Girlschool, Blitzkrieg)
Keira Kenworthy - Bass Guitar/Vocals
Pablo Calvo - Drums/Vocals

(Photo - Yellow Mustang Photography)



Featured Audio

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

Featured Video

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

Latest Reviews