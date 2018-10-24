SYTERIA Debuts Music Video For "Halloween" Song Featuring Guitarist Jackie Chambers' GIRLSCHOOL Bandmates
UK rockers Syteria, featuring Jackie Chambers of Girlschool and previously Blitzkrieg, have released a brand new music video for the track "Halloween". The song features cameos by Kim McAuliffe and Denise Dufort of Girlschool.
Syteria have also announced a handful of live dates this October/November.
Syteria is:
Julia Calvo - Vocals
Jackie Chambers - Guitars/Vocals (Girlschool, Blitzkrieg)
Keira Kenworthy - Bass Guitar/Vocals
Pablo Calvo - Drums/Vocals
(Photo - Yellow Mustang Photography)