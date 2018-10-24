SYTERIA Debuts Music Video For "Halloween" Song Featuring Guitarist Jackie Chambers' GIRLSCHOOL Bandmates

UK rockers Syteria, featuring Jackie Chambers of Girlschool and previously Blitzkrieg, have released a brand new music video for the track "Halloween". The song features cameos by Kim McAuliffe and Denise Dufort of Girlschool.

The video can be viewed below:

Syteria have also announced a handful of live dates this October/November.

Syteria is:

Julia Calvo - Vocals

Jackie Chambers - Guitars/Vocals (Girlschool, Blitzkrieg)

Keira Kenworthy - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Pablo Calvo - Drums/Vocals

(Photo - Yellow Mustang Photography)