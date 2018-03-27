SYTERIA Featuring GIRLSCHOOL’s Jackie Chambers Launch Teaser For Upcoming “Revolution” Music Video

Syteria, the Yorkshire, UK-based rock band featuring Girlschool guitarist Jackie Chambers, will release a video for "Revolution" in April. A teaser can be found below.

Says the band: "On April 6th we are releasing a new music video we've made just for you! Please like and comment if you want to come to our exclusive premiere and release party the evening of March 31st (the winner will be selected at random) and of course we'd love it if you could share this trailer we put together. The 1% has had its fun, now stand side by side everyone - together we shall overcome, the Revolution has begun!"

“Revolution” is the opening track from the band's debut full-length album, Rant-O-Bot, released last May. The album is available from TuneCore, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and a variety of online music stores. You can also order a CD featuring a booklet containing lyrics and photos directly from the band's official website here.

Rant-O-Bot tracklisting:

“Revolution”

“When I Get Out Of High School”

“Complication”

“Sheeple”

“I'm All Woman”

“Get A Life”

“Stupid Girl”

“Loner”

“Hypocrite”

“Kamikaze”

“If”

“New World Order”

“When I Get Out Of High School” video:

“I”m All Woman” video:

Syteria lineup:

Julia Calvo - Vocals

Jackie Chambers - Guitars/Vocals

Keira Kenworthy - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Pablo Calvo - Drums/Vocals