SYTERIA Featuring GIRLSCHOOL’s Jackie Chambers Release “When I Get Out Of High School” Music Video

Syteria, the Yorkshire, UK-based rock band featuring Girlschool guitarist Jackie Chambers, have released a video for “When I Get Out Of High School”, a track from their debut full-length album, Rant-O-Bot, released on May 30th. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Rant-O-Bot is available from TuneCore, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and a variety of online music stores. You can also order a CD featuring a booklet containing lyrics and photos directly from the band's official website here.

Rant-O-Bot tracklisting:

“Revolution”

“When I Get Out Of High School”

“Complication”

“Sheeple”

“I'm All Woman”

“Get A Life”

“Stupid Girl”

“Loner”

“Hypocrite”

“Kamikaze”

“If”

“New World Order”

“When I Get Out Of High School” video:

“I”m All Woman” video:

Syteria lineup:

Julia Calvo - Vocals

Jackie Chambers - Guitars/Vocals

Keira Kenworthy - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Pablo Calvo - Drums/Vocals