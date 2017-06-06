SYTERIA Featuring GIRLSCHOOL’s Jackie Chambers Release “When I Get Out Of High School” Music Video

June 6, 2017, 10 minutes ago

news hard rock syteria jackie chambers girlschool

SYTERIA Featuring GIRLSCHOOL’s Jackie Chambers Release “When I Get Out Of High School” Music Video

Syteria, the Yorkshire, UK-based rock band featuring Girlschool guitarist Jackie Chambers, have released a video for “When I Get Out Of High School”, a track from their debut full-length album, Rant-O-Bot, released on May 30th. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Rant-O-Bot is available from TuneCore, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and a variety of online music stores. You can also order a CD featuring a booklet containing lyrics and photos directly from the band's official website here.

Rant-O-Bot tracklisting:

“Revolution”
“When I Get Out Of High School”
“Complication”
“Sheeple”
“I'm All Woman”
“Get A Life”
“Stupid Girl”
“Loner”
“Hypocrite”
“Kamikaze”
“If”
“New World Order”

“When I Get Out Of High School” video:

“I”m All Woman” video:

Syteria lineup:

Julia Calvo - Vocals
Jackie Chambers - Guitars/Vocals
Keira Kenworthy - Bass Guitar/Vocals
Pablo Calvo - Drums/Vocals

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

Latest Reviews