SYTERIA Featuring GIRLSCHOOL’s Jackie Chambers To Release Debut Album This Month; “I’m All Woman” Video Streaming
May 1, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Syteria, the Yorkshire, UK-based rock band featuring Girlschool guitarist Jackie Chambers, will release their debut full-length album, Rant-O-Bot, on May 30th. A video for the album track “I’m All Woman” is available for streaming below.
The release will be available from TuneCore, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and a variety of online music stores. You can also order a CD featuring a booklet containing lyrics and photos directly from the band's official website here.
Rant-O-Bot tracklisting:
“Revolution”
“When I Get Out Of High School”
“Complication”
“Sheeple”
“I'm All Woman”
“Get A Life”
“Stupid Girl”
“Loner”
“Hypocrite”
“Kamikaze”
“If”
“New World Order”
“I”m All Woman” video:
Syteria lineup:
Julia Calvo – Vocals
Jackie Chambers – Guitars/Vocals
Keira Kenworthy – Bass Guitar/Vocals
Pablo Calvo – Drums/Vocals