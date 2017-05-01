SYTERIA Featuring GIRLSCHOOL’s Jackie Chambers To Release Debut Album This Month; “I’m All Woman” Video Streaming

Syteria, the Yorkshire, UK-based rock band featuring Girlschool guitarist Jackie Chambers, will release their debut full-length album, Rant-O-Bot, on May 30th. A video for the album track “I’m All Woman” is available for streaming below.

The release will be available from TuneCore, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and a variety of online music stores. You can also order a CD featuring a booklet containing lyrics and photos directly from the band's official website here.

Rant-O-Bot tracklisting:

“Revolution”

“When I Get Out Of High School”

“Complication”

“Sheeple”

“I'm All Woman”

“Get A Life”

“Stupid Girl”

“Loner”

“Hypocrite”

“Kamikaze”

“If”

“New World Order”

“I”m All Woman” video:

Syteria lineup:

Julia Calvo – Vocals

Jackie Chambers – Guitars/Vocals

Keira Kenworthy – Bass Guitar/Vocals

Pablo Calvo – Drums/Vocals