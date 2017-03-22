TAAKE Announce North American Tour Dates

True to their word Norwegian black metallers Taake are set to return to North America to play some parts of the country they didn't reach on their first US tour in 2016, as well as re-visit some locations.

Dates:

May

20 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

21 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

23 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

26 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

27 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

29 – Denver, CO – The Roxy

31 – Minneapolis, MN – Triple Rock

June

1 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

3 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch

4 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

5 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks

6 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

7 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

8 – Boston, MA – The Middle East

9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

10 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

More information regarding supports will be issued in April.

With their signature Helnorsk Svartmetall sound, Taake have always stayed true to their black metal roots , but the band's iconic founder and frontman, Hoest, has refused to allow himself to get bogged down in the formulaic writing that plagues so many bands in the genre today - bands both old and new. His approach has always been one of trying something new, and original, even if it's something totally unexpected, and it is this that has kept Taake at the top of their game for over two decades.

With his formidable stage presence, Hoest has acquired a quasi-legendary status amongst fans, and the band's return to the US will hopefully give more of Taake's followers a chance to see one of Norway's most admired and influential black metal bands.

Aside from the US tour, Taake will play four dates in the UK in April, and has already been confirmed for various festival appearances over the coming year.