TAAKE To Tour Japan In July With Support From BLOODSHOT DAWN, REMISSION, SEPTIK PIGGERY

Having just celebrated their 25th anniversary with a show in their home town of Bergen, Norwegian black metallers Taake will make a welcome return to Japan where they are set to play four dates in July. Supporting Taake on the tour will be Bloodshot Dawn from the UK, and Remission and Septik Piggery from Australia.

Dates:

July

26 - Soma - Osaka, Japan

27 - Imaike 3 Star - agoya, Japan

28 - Cyclone - Tokyo, Japan

29 - Cyclone - Tokyo, Japan

Taake's "Helnorsk Svartmetall " sound, honed to perfection by iconic frontman and founder Hoest, has been keeping the spirit of Norwegian black metal alive for a quarter of a century, both in the studio and on the stage, whilst never allowing the icy, dangerous edge, much beloved by black metal fans, to stagnate.

Hoest's powerful presence, which dominates any stage on which he sets foot, coupled with a live lineup of experienced and highly skilled musicians, and an extensive back catalogue to draw from, has always ensured that Taake's performances are an experience that is guaranteed to enthral.