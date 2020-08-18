TAD MOROSE - Chapter X Coloured Vinyl LP Limited Edition Available For Pre-Order

Swedish prog-power band Tad Morose's record company, GMR Music, has issued the following update:

"On August 21, we are releasing the Tad Morose album Chapter X on a nice Gatefold - 2LP Vinyl. It will also come as a limited edition 100 copies each on two different colours: red and gold / brown. You can pre-order your copy in our webstore here."

Chapter X was released in June 2018 via GMR Music.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Apocalypse"

"Come Morpheus"

"Deprived Of Life"

"I Am Night"

"Leviathan Rise"

"Liar"

"Masquerader"

"Nemesis"

"Salvage My Soul"

"Slaves To the Dying Sun"

"Turn To Dust"

"Vaunt The Cynical"

"Where Stars Align"

"…Yet Still You Preach"

The Bollnas based outfit followed the release of 2015's St. Demonius with a successful European headline tour as well as making the rounds on the festival circuit, before launching into the early stages of writing the material that now comprises Chapter X. Ronny Hemlin reflects, ”This is still fun for us! The past few years - as always with these guys - was filled with lots of touring, playing clubs, both big and small and destroying festivals of various calibers. You could say we spent that time gaining new fans. Or, as we like to call it, 'collecting souls.'"

Feeling no need to rush the recording process, the band entered Studio Claustrophobic, which is owned by Tad Morose frontman Ronny Hemlin and Johan Lofgren, formerly of Steel Attack, working at a comfortable steady pace. Mastering of Chapter X was handled by Jonas Kjellgren at Black Lounge Studios and the band turned to an old friend, Mr. Rainer Kalwitz (A Mended Rhyme) to take care of the album's artwork. The Spring of 2018 then saw the band sign their new deal with GMR.