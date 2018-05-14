TAD MOROSE - New Album Complete; Tracklist Revealed, Now Available For Pre-Order

Tad Morose guitarist Christer "Krunt" Andersson has checked in with the following update:

"Boom! New album out soon! Fourteen new songs of typical Tad Morose metal. I think it turned out very good. Amazing sound and stunning artwork! Play LOUD! Cheers!"

Tad Morose's new album, Chapter X, will be released on June 15th via GMR Music. It is available for pre-order here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Apocalypse"

"Come Morpheus"

"Deprived Of Life"

"I Am Night"

"Leviathan Rise"

"Liar"

"Masquerader"

"Nemesis"

"Salvage My Soul"

"Slaves To the Dying Sun"

"Turn To Dust"

"Vaunt The Cynical"

"Where Stars Align"

"…Yet Still You Preach"

The Bollnas based outfit followed the release of 2015's St. Demonius with a successful European headline tour as well as making the rounds on the festival circuit, before launching into the early stages of writing the material that now comprises Chapter X. Ronny Hemlin reflects, ”This is still fun for us! The past few years - as always with these guys - was filled with lots of touring, playing clubs, both big and small and destroying festivals of various calibers. You could say we spent that time gaining new fans. Or, as we like to call it, 'collecting souls.'"

Feeling no need to rush the recording process, the band entered Studio Claustrophobic, which is owned by Tad Morose frontman Ronny Hemlin and Johan Lofgren, formerly of Steel Attack, working at a comfortable steady pace. Mastering of Chapter X was handled by Jonas Kjellgren at Black Lounge Studios and the band turned to an old friend, Mr. Rainer Kalwitz (A Mended Rhyme) to take care of the album's artwork. The Spring of 2018 then saw the band sign their new deal with GMR.