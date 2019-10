Swedish prog-power band, Tad Morose, led by guitarist Christer Andersson, will have their 2000 album, Undead, reissued via Punishment18 Records on November 29.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Servant Of The Bones"

"Another Time Around"

"Where The Sun Never Shines"

"Order Of The Seven Poles"

"Undead"

"No Tears In The Rain"

Intro / "Lord On High"

"Corporate Masters"

"No Wings To Burn"

"The Dead And His Son"