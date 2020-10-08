TALAS Frontman PHIL NARO Diagnosed With Cancer; GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Pay Medical Expenses

Toronto-based rocker Phil Naro (Talas, DDrive) has gone public with the news he has cancer. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist in paying his medical expenses. Following is the message issued with the campaign:

"With every song he sings he touches people’s hearts. Music is his passion and life. He is selfless, humble and has shared his musical gift and brought joy to us throughout his career.

Many of you may not be aware that Phil has undertaken a journey to wellness which began in January of 2020. Currently, he is continuing an ongoing battle with aggressive treatments for a stubborn, invasive tumor that has impacted his ability to perform for an undetermined period of time. Thankfully, and just in time, even while receiving treatment, Phil was able to complete all of his recording sessions for the upcoming Talas and DDrive releases.

As you can imagine, this is also causing a great financial strain for Phil.

If you are able, please consider a donation of any amount to help reduce some of this burden away from Phil during this incredibly arduous journey. We also ask that you please keep Phil in your thoughts & prayers for a successful & swift recovery."

Contribute to the GoFundMe campaign here.

Photo by Dave Dickson