TALES OF THE TOMB Announce New Bassist JONNII GUNS; "Sinful Messiah" Playthrough Video Posted

Edmonton death metal duo Tales of The Tomb have been a two-man wrecking crew for a while now, but today, the band is happy to share the news that they will commence as a trio with the addition of new bassist Jonnii Guns. In addition to him joining, the band is sharing his bass playthrough for the track 'Sinful Messiah' off of their latest EP “Volume Two: Mendicium” unleashed this past September. Check out the bass playthrough below.

Bassist Jonnii Guns comments:

"I'm excited to start working with the boys in Tales of The Tomb and moving into the next stage of my music career! I’m originally from the UK and moved to Canada nearly three years back. Previously I worked mostly with heavy metal, hardcore, and metalcore bands doing some touring and session work with the likes of The Hero Dies First, Faces of Eve, and years and years ago I helped out a little with L.A. Guns from... well LA! It was an awesome time playing with those bands and I have to say I wouldn’t be the musician I am without all the experiences I had with them! When first listening to Tales of The Tomb, I was unsure about the music having never played this kind of metal in the past, but after being sent the tabs and playing with the music, I really enjoyed it and the challenge of playing something new. Plus, I’m into alien conspiracy stuff, so I was super stoked when I heard all the different content with a darker theme! It makes it far more interesting! I’m really excited to be working with the lads on new material and incorporating my sound into the new EP and content we have planned."

Painting their canvas of extreme music with inspirations of real-life stories of murder, conspiracy, supernatural horror, and terror, Tales Of The Tomb's new EP Volume Two: Mendicium is a vicious bite of grinding blast beats, technical shredding accompanied by venomous guttural lows. Inspired by true events, the duo offer up gore-filled lyrics with a quivering soundscape. The EP was mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist and head engineer/owner at The Grid Studios Christian Donaldson along with featuring artwork by Tony Midi of Tonymidi Artworks.

Tracklisting:

“The Nightmare Hall”

“Faul”

“Sinful Messiah”

“Dyatlov Pass Incident”

“Nine Eleven”

“Mermaid In A Manhole”

"Mermaid In A Manhole" lyric video:

"Dyatlov Pass Incident" video:

“Nine Eleven” lyric video: