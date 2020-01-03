TALES OF THE TOMB Share Thoughts On THE BEATLES Conspiracy With "Faul" Lyric Video

Unleashing their Volume Two: Mendicium EP this past September, Edmonton-based death metal duo, Tales Of The Tomb, are sharing with fans their latest lyric video, for the track "Faul".

The band explains the story behind the track: "'Faul' was the third song the band had ever written. We decided not to include it on our debut EP because it did not fit into the concept that the first EP had. 'Faul' is about the conspiracy surrounding The Beatles. In the ’60s Paul and John got into a fight late one night in the studio. Paul stormed out after an argument while driving Paul saw a woman walking by the side of the road. It was around 3 AM in the morning Paul decided to stop and offer the woman a ride. After the woman got into the car and Paul started driving again. The woman noticed the driver was Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles! The woman got very excited and was throwing herself at Paul while he was driving resulting in him driving the car off the road. It’s rumoured that he never survived the crash and that police came to the studio to inform the band of their member Paul’s death in the accident. When the band was brought to the accident, the police officer was showing the band the body and noticed that you could see his teeth poking through his cheek. The cop said 'Doesn't he look like a walrus' and John Lennon was very distraught by this and was yelling at the cop 'No, I am the walrus' inspiring the famous line from the song. In the end, it was the British Secret Police who decided to forge a cover-up not revealing Paul’s death to the world in fear there would be mass suicide from a lot of the fans The Beatles had. Sonically, we really went for the murder metal formula short, sweet and to the point."

Painting their canvas of extreme music with inspirations of real-life stories of murder, conspiracy, supernatural horror, and terror, Tales Of The Tomb's new EP Volume Two: Mendicium is a vicious bite of grinding blast beats, technical shredding accompanied by venomous guttural lows. Inspired by true events, the duo offer up gore-filled lyrics with a quivering soundscape. The EP was mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist and head engineer/owner at The Grid Studios Christian Donaldson along with featuring artwork by Tony Midi of Tonymidi Artworks.

Tracklisting:

“The Nightmare Hall”

“Faul”

“Sinful Messiah”

“Dyatlov Pass Incident”

“Nine Eleven”

“Mermaid In A Manhole”

"Mermaid In A Manhole" lyric video:

"Dyatlov Pass Incident" video:

"Sinful Messiah" lyric video:

“Nine Eleven” lyric video:

(Photo by: Kylee Thompson Photography)