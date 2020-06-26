TALES OF THE TOMB - "The Nightmare Hall" Guitar Playthrough Posted

Edmonton death metal duo Tales of The Tomb have been a two-man wrecking crew for a while now with Trez Thomas (guitar, vocals) and Corey Skerlak (guitar, vocals), but earlier this month they announced they have become a trio with the addition of bassist Jonnii Guns. Over the last few months, the band has been unleashing guitar and bass playthrough videos in support of their latest EP, Volume Two: Mendicium, released in September 2019.

The band reveals their next duo guitar playthrough for the track "The Nightmare Hall", which can be viewed below.

Tres Thomas comments:

"'The Nightmare Hall' is one of the most technical songs we have written as of yet. It’s so amazing to finally release the playthrough for this song to showcase the merciless riffs in this duo playthrough. The video also features every guitar that was on the album, and more!"

Painting their canvas of extreme music with inspirations of real-life stories of murder, conspiracy, supernatural horror, and terror, Tales Of The Tomb's new EP Volume Two: Mendicium is a vicious bite of grinding blast beats, technical shredding accompanied by venomous guttural lows. Inspired by true events, the duo offer up gore-filled lyrics with a quivering soundscape. The EP was mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist and head engineer/owner at The Grid Studios Christian Donaldson along with featuring artwork by Tony Midi of Tonymidi Artworks.

Tracklisting:

“The Nightmare Hall”

“Faul”

“Sinful Messiah”

“Dyatlov Pass Incident”

“Nine Eleven”

“Mermaid In A Manhole”

"Mermaid In A Manhole" lyric video:

"Dyatlov Pass Incident" video:

“Nine Eleven” lyric video: