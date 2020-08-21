TALLAH Debut "Overconfidence" Music Video

Tallah will release their new album, Matriphagy, on October 2 via Earache Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Overconfidence" below.

An original dose of fucked up and disturbing alt-metal insanity! Exhilaratinghly fresh whilst incorporating nostalgic 90s nu-metal vibes - vocalist Justin Bonitz is a man possessed, wildly careering form blood curdling shrieks to lightning quick rap bars. Throw in electronic elements and almighty riffs plus modern hardcore breakdowns and Tallah are 2020's answer to Slipknot.

Notorious for their wild, unhinged and downright dangerous live shows, Tallah have cultivated a fierce live reputation on the underground circuit with multiple US tours and a European festival trip last summer, including their UK debut at Boomtown Fair opening for Napalm Death and Prophets Of Rage.

Matriphagy is a concept album about how an overprotective mother pushes her son to the edge of insanity through psychological and physical abuse. Having spent two decades trapping inside a glorified prison, and after some failed rescue/escape attempts, the son, in a state of heavy delirium, does the unforgivable to free himself from his mother's wicked hold. A disturbingly graphic tale that is to be taken both literally and metaphorically, Matriphagy is set to a pleasurably harrowing backdrown of brutally heavy musicianship, an unapologetic love-letter to chaos, and the sickening twist of the macabre.

Max Portnoy offers the following insight into the musical direction of the band’s latest single: "'The Silo' is the lightest track on the album, and the first time we've experimented with using more dynamics in our music. This song is a good example of showcasing what else we can do with our sound aside from the raw heaviness displayed in all our other tracks."

Tracklisting:

"[Redacted]

"No One Should Read This"

"Kungan"

"Overconfidence"

"Placenta"

"L.E.D."

"The Silo"

"We, The Sad"

"Too Quick To Grieve"

"Cottonmouth"

"Murder Seed"

"The Borderline Of Pain"

"Red Light"

"Overconfidence" video:

"We, The Sad" video:

"The Silo" video:

Lineup:

Justin Bonitz - Vocals

Max Portnoy - Drums

Derrick Schneider - Guitar

Andrew Cooper - Bass