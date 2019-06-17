TALLAH Featuring Drummer MAX PORTNOY Release "Kungan" Guitar Playthrough Video

Tallah, featuring drummer Max Portnoy (Next To None), have released a guitar playthough video for "Kungan", a track from the band's self-released No One Should Read This EP. Watch below.

Purchase the No One Should Read This EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Kungan"

"Placenta"

"We, The Sad"

"Cottonmouth"

"Red Light"

"Kungan" guitar playthrough video:

"Cottonmouth" video:

"Placenta" video:

Tallah have signed a deal with Earache Records and are currently working on their debut album. The official release is expected later this year.