TALLAH Featuring Drummer MAX PORTNOY Release "Kungan" Guitar Playthrough Video

June 17, 2019, 7 minutes ago

news heavy metal tallah

TALLAH Featuring Drummer MAX PORTNOY Release "Kungan" Guitar Playthrough Video

Tallah, featuring drummer Max Portnoy (Next To None), have released a guitar playthough video for "Kungan", a track from the band's self-released No One Should Read This EP. Watch below.

Purchase the No One Should Read This EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Kungan"
"Placenta"
"We, The Sad"
"Cottonmouth"
"Red Light"

"Kungan" guitar playthrough video:

"Cottonmouth" video:

"Placenta" video:

Tallah have signed a deal with Earache Records and are currently working on their debut album. The official release is expected later this year.



Featured Audio

GLORYHAMMMER – “Gloryhammer” (Napalm)

GLORYHAMMMER – “Gloryhammer” (Napalm)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

Latest Reviews