TALLAH Featuring Drummer MAX PORTNOY Release "Kungan" Guitar Playthrough Video
June 17, 2019, 7 minutes ago
Tallah, featuring drummer Max Portnoy (Next To None), have released a guitar playthough video for "Kungan", a track from the band's self-released No One Should Read This EP. Watch below.
Purchase the No One Should Read This EP here.
Tracklisting:
"Kungan"
"Placenta"
"We, The Sad"
"Cottonmouth"
"Red Light"
"Kungan" guitar playthrough video:
"Cottonmouth" video:
"Placenta" video:
Tallah have signed a deal with Earache Records and are currently working on their debut album. The official release is expected later this year.