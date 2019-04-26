TALLAH Featuring Drummer MAX PORTNOY Sign With Earache Records; Debut Album In The Works

April 26, 2019, an hour ago

news tallah max portnoy heavy metal

TALLAH Featuring Drummer MAX PORTNOY Sign With Earache Records; Debut Album In The Works

Tallah, featuring drummer Max Portnoy (Next To None) have signed a deal with Earache Records and are currently working on their debut album. The official release is expected later this year.

News of the signing came to light via Twitter, and Portnoy's father Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) showed his support as any proud father would.


In 2018, Tallah released a video for the single "Cottonmouth" off of their self released No One Should Read This EP. The video, directed by Max Portnoy, was the follow-up to Tallah's debut single and video "Placenta". See both clips below.

"We purposely went with the most extreme song on the EP for our latest video... and the video is just as brutal visually as the song is musically." - Tallah

Purchase the No One Should Read This EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Kungan"
"Placenta"
"We, The Sad"
"Cottonmouth"
"Red Light"

"Cottonmouth" video:

"Placenta" video:



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

BLACK DAWN Launch “Help Me” Video

BLACK DAWN Launch “Help Me” Video

Latest Reviews