TALLAH Featuring MAX PORTNOY And YouTube Star JUSTIN BONITZ Announce The Ontology Tour; Promo Video Streaming

Pennsylvania metal band Tallah has announced The Ontology Tour that kicks off on May 3rd in Mentor, OH at Music Lynxx. Dates and a promo video can be found below.

Tallah is comprised of five members who share a passion for playing intense, heavy, and intricate music combined with an insane live show, unlike any other.

Influenced by bands such as Code Orange, Slipknot, Korn and Deftones, Tallah relies on the spirit of innovative metal realized through panicked guitar screams treated with industrial elements and distortion. Screaming vocals provided by YouTube sensation Justin Bonitz mixed with melodic choruses create a dreamlike vision in which the audience can live. Driving bass fills the room with deep and dirty tones that sync effortlessly with the thunderous bellows of the drums.

Tour dates:

May

3 - Music Lynxx - Mentor, OH *

4 - Cheers Pub - South Bend, IN*

5 - The Music Factory -Battle Creek, MI

6 - Frankie's Inner-City - Toledo, OH ^

8 - The Looney Bin - Bradley, IL

12 - Brewskee's Sports and Entertainment Club - Louisville, KY

13 - The River - Cape Girardeau, MO

15 - Fubar Saint Louis - St. Louis, MO

16 - RAIL II - Peoria, IL

17 - Bada Brew - Crest Hill, IL

18 - The Back Bar - Janesville, WI

19 - Hot Rocks - Warren, MI

* with Lydia Can't Breathe

^ with Candiria

Tallah is:

Justin Bonitz - Vocal

Max Portnoy - Drums

Derrick Schneider - Guitar

Andrew Cooper - Bass

AJ Wisniewski - Guitar