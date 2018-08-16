TALLAH Featuring MAX PORTNOY And YouTube Star JUSTIN BONITZ Release "Cottonmouth" Music Video

Pennsylvania metal band Tallah have released a video for the single "Cottonmouth" off of their self released No One Should Read This EP. The video, directed by Tallah's very own Max Portnoy, is the follow-up to Tallah's debut single and video "Placenta" which was released last month. See both clips below.

"We purposely went with the most extreme song on the EP for our latest video... and the video is just as brutal visually as the song is musically." - Tallah

Purchase the No One Should Read This EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Kungan"

"Placenta"

"We, The Sad"

"Cottonmouth"

"Red Light"

"Cottonmouth" video:

"Placenta" video:

The band has announced tour dates with A Killer's Confession and New Fiction that begins August 19th at Hot Rocks in Warren, MI, and concludes on September 16th in Reading, PA.