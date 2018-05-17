TALLAH Featuring MAX PORTNOY And YouTube Star JUSTIN BONITZ Release "Placenta" Music Video

Pennsylvania metal band Tallah has released a high energy video for their single "Placenta" The band is currently on tour in support of their single and video, which will be followed by their soon to be released 5-song EP.

Here is what the band had to say about the song and video:

Max Portnoy: "It's Like 2001, but with all the new age twist you could want and none of the rehashed BULLSHIT."

AJ: "The song is very anxiety inducing."

Justin Bonitz: "We say, NO ONE SHOULD READ THIS, but we hope they at least listen to it."

Cooper: "I want people to worry about our mental state when they're done watchin' us."

Tallah shares a passion for playing intense, angry, loud, heavy, and intricately weird music. The band relies on the spirit of innovative metal realized thru panicked guitar screams treated with industrial elements and distortion. Screaming vocals mixed with melodic choruses and driving bass guitar with deep and dirty tones, sync up effortlessly with the thunderous bellows of the drums and screeching ping of the snare.

Tallah is comprised of five members from Pennsylvania, Justin Bonitz on vocals, Andrew Cooper on bass, Derrick Schneider on guitar, AJ Wisniewski on guitar and Max Portnoy on drums . They offer an unexpected, different and insane live performance at every show. The energy they emit onstage is like no other and will challenge you to stay put!

Tallah debuted their live set in Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus, and their Philly premiere at The Voltage Lounge followed by a West Coast debut performance at the Schecter Show, during the NAMM Conference 2018.

"Placenta" is available via iTunes, Google, and CD Baby.

Tour dates:

May

17 - Bada Brew - Crest Hill, IL

18 - The Back Bar - Janesville, WI

19 - Hot Rocks - Warren, MI

Tallah is:

Justin Bonitz - Vocal

Max Portnoy - Drums

Derrick Schneider - Guitar

Andrew Cooper - Bass

AJ Wisniewski - Guitar