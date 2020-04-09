TALLAH Featuring MAX PORTNOY Describe Making "Placenta" Video - "There Was Bird Shit All Over The Place"

April 9, 2020, 30 minutes ago

In a newly released clip, which can be seen below, the members of Tallah talk about the experience of filming the video for "Placenta" - a song which appeared on their 2018 EP, No One Should Read This.

"Placenta" video:

The cover art and tracklisting for No One Should Read This are as follows:

"Kungan"
"Placenta"
"We, The Sad"
"Cottonmouth"
"Red Light"

"Red Light" video:

"Cottonmouth" video:

Tallah will be releasing their new album Matriphagy in the coming months.

 



