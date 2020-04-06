TALLAH - How MAX PORTNOY Used His Dad's YouTube Channel To Seduce Singer JUSTIN BONITZ Into The Band; Video

In this new video, Tallah (featuring drummer Max Portnoy) reveal how Max used his dad Mike Portnoy's YouTube channel to seduce singer Justin Bonitz into the band:

Tallah recently released a video for "Red Light", a track from the band's self-released No One Should Read This EP. Watch below, and purchase the No One Should Read This EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Kungan"

"Placenta"

"We, The Sad"

"Cottonmouth"

"Red Light"

"Red Light" video:

"Kungan" guitar playthrough video:

"Cottonmouth" video:

"Placenta" video: