TALLAH - How MAX PORTNOY Used His Dad's YouTube Channel To Seduce Singer JUSTIN BONITZ Into The Band; Video
April 6, 2020, 17 minutes ago
In this new video, Tallah (featuring drummer Max Portnoy) reveal how Max used his dad Mike Portnoy's YouTube channel to seduce singer Justin Bonitz into the band:
Tallah recently released a video for "Red Light", a track from the band's self-released No One Should Read This EP. Watch below, and purchase the No One Should Read This EP here.
Tracklisting:
"Kungan"
"Placenta"
"We, The Sad"
"Cottonmouth"
"Red Light"
"Red Light" video:
"Kungan" guitar playthrough video:
"Cottonmouth" video:
"Placenta" video: