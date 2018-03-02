TALLAH – MAX PORTNOY Forms New Band With YouTube Star JUSTIN BONITZ

March 2, 2018, 11 hours ago

news heavy metal tallah

TALLAH – MAX PORTNOY Forms New Band With YouTube Star JUSTIN BONITZ

Pennsylvania metal band Tallah is comprised of five members who share a passion for playing intense, heavy, and intricate music combined with an insane live show, unlike any other.

Influenced by bands such as Code Orange, Slipknot, Korn and Deftones, Tallah relies on the spirit of innovative metal realized through panicked guitar screams treated with industrial elements and distortion. Screaming vocals provided by YouTube sensation Justin Bonitz mixed with melodic choruses create a dreamlike vision in which the audience can live. Driving bass fills the room with deep and dirty tones that sync effortlessly with the thunderous bellows of the drums.

The energy they emit onstage challenges you to stay put and thrash about.

The band recently played two shows on the Schecter Guitar stage at NAMM 2018 and are currently booking shows in the US and internationally.

Tallah is:

Justin Bonitz - Vocals 
Max Portnoy - Drums 
Derrick Schneider - Guitar 
Andrew Cooper - Bass 
AJ Wisniewski - Guitar

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

Featured Video

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

Latest Reviews