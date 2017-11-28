TANITH Featuring SATAN Guitarist Russ Tippins – Debut Single Streaming

November 28, 2017, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal tanith

TANITH Featuring SATAN Guitarist Russ Tippins – Debut Single Streaming

Tanith is a new four piece band based in Brooklyn NY, featuring Satan guitarist Russ Tippins on vocals and guitar. 

"With two singers and twin guitars we play old-school heavy rock influenced by the sounds and imagery of the 1970s such as BOC, Wishbone Ash and Uriah Heep,” says the band.

 

Tanith's debut 7" “Citadel” can be streamed via the Bandcamp player below; the vinyl version will be available soon.

(Photo by: Hugh Pool)

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

Latest Reviews