TANK - BraveWords Debuts "Shellshock" Lyric Video Featuring DANI FILTH

UK metal legends, Tank, will release their new album, Re-Ignition, on April 26th worldwide (ex. Japan) through Cleopatra Records. The Japanese release will be through Rubicon Music. Check out the first official lyric video from the album for the song "Shellshock", featuring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth below:





Re-Ignition is a tribute to the early days of Tank and features 11 classic songs chosen from the first four albums, which were originally released in the early 80’s (Filth Hounds Of Hades, Power Of The Hunter, This Means War, Honour And Blood).

Re-Ignition also features two very special guest appearances. Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth and thrash legend Tom Angelripper of Sodom both add their own unique style and energy to this already formidable album.

Many bands have admitted to have been influenced by Tank's unique style of punk edged metal which was the trademark sound on the early albums. Those bands include Metallica, Nirvana and Sodom to name a few.

Mick Tucker: "Many of the songs from those classic albums are still present in our live set and we are constantly being asked by our fans if we would ever consider re-recording any of them. Those original recordings are timeless and will always be there but we thought what harm can it do to give them a full metal makeover and inject new life into them. They deserve it!"

Cliff Evans: "We approached US label Cleopatra Records to see if they would be interested in releasing the album. They jumped on it straight away and suggested the possibility of adding some special guests on the album. Maybe some artists who were influenced by Tank back in the 80’s. Great idea! We recruited Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth to record a version of ‘Shellshock’ in his own unique style and also German thrash legend Tom Angelripper from Sodom who has taken ‘Power Of The Hunter’ to another insane level."

Joined by Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans on the album are recent recruits David Readman (Pink Cream 69) on vocals and Randy Van Der Elsen on bass. Long time Tank member and former Sodom drummer Bobby Schottkowski occupies the drum throne.

David Readman replaced former Tank vocalist and one time Dragonforce frontman ZP Theart after he was approached by Skid Row to join them on a permanent basis. ZP recorded one album during his time with Tank (Valley oO Tears) which became their best selling album since 1984’s Honour And Blood. Prior to ZP the vocalist position was taken by former Rainbow frontman Doogie White who is now a permanent member of The Michael Schenker Experience. His contribution to Tank includes the albums War Machine and War Nation plus the bands first ever live DVD (War Machine Live!).

Cliff Evans: "We’ve always aimed high when it comes to recruiting new vocalists and musicians and it’s always paid off. We’re very proud of the albums we’ve made with Doogie and ZP and now this new album showcases the amazing vocal talent of David Readman."

Tracklisting:

"Walking Barefoot Over Glass"

"Power Of The Hunter" feat. Tom Angelripper

"Just Like Something From Hell"

"(He Fell In Love With A) Stormtrooper"

"This Means War"

"Shellshock" feat. Dani Filth

"W.M.L.A."

"Honour And Blood"

"Blood, Guts And Beer"

"Echoes Of A Distant Battle"

"The War Drags Ever On"

Tank will embark on a run of shows in April 2019 when they’ll be visiting Holland, Belgium, Finland, Sweden and also their very first appearance in The Ukraine at the Volume Club in Kiev.

April

5 - Little Devil - Tilburg, Netherlands

6 - Titans Club - Lens, Belgium

7 - Moonlight Music Hall - Diest, Belgium

10 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland

11 - Suisto Klubi - Hammeenlina, Finland

12 - Yo-Talo - Tampere, Finland

13 - House of Rock - Kouvola, Finland

20 - Volume Club - Kiev, Ukraine

21 - Clarion Hotel - Orebro, Sweden

A full European tour is scheduled for September/October 2019 along with shows in Japan and South America.