TANK Premiers "W.M.L.A." Music Video
June 18, 2019, 20 minutes ago
Tank, the legendary NWOBHM band, have released a video for "W.M.L.A.", a track from their new album, Re-Ignition, out now via Cleopatra Records. Find the clip below.
Re-Ignition is a tribute to the early days of Tank and features 11 classic songs chosen from the first four albums, which were originally released in the early 80’s (Filth Hounds Of Hades, Power Of The Hunter, This Means War, Honour And Blood).
Re-Ignition also features two very special guest appearances. Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth and thrash legend Tom Angelripper of Sodom both add their own unique style and energy to this already formidable album.
Tracklisting:
"Walking Barefoot Over Glass"
"Power Of The Hunter" feat. Tom Angelripper
"Just Like Something From Hell"
"(He Fell In Love With A) Stormtrooper"
"This Means War"
"Shellshock" feat. Dani Filth
"W.M.L.A."
"Honour And Blood"
"Blood, Guts And Beer"
"Echoes Of A Distant Battle"
"The War Drags Ever On"
"W.M.L.A." video:
"Shellshock" lyric video:
Tank's upcoming world tour starts in Australia, where the band will perform for the first time.
Guitarist Cliff Evans comments: "We are very excited to be travelling to the other side of the world to play our first ever shows in Australia and we are very much looking forward to playing a selection of Tank's classic metal anthems to our Australian fans.”
Tour dates:
June
26 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
27 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo
28 - Sydney, Australia - Manning
29 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxtons
July
13 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku
14 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku
15 - Osaka, Japan - Soma
August
15 - Beunos Aires, Argentina - Museo Rock
16 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Absoluto Rock
17 - Santiago, Chile - TBA
18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Manifesto Bar
19 - Brazil - TBA
21 - Londrina, Brazil - Valentino Bar
23 - Bogota, Columbia - Ace of Spade
24 - Medellin, Columbia - Sala Bombay
Lineup:
Mick Tucker - guitar
Cliff Evans - guitar
David Readman - vocals
Bobby Schottkowski - drums
Randy Van Der Elsen - bass