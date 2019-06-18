TANK Premiers "W.M.L.A." Music Video

Tank, the legendary NWOBHM band, have released a video for "W.M.L.A.", a track from their new album, Re-Ignition, out now via Cleopatra Records. Find the clip below.

Re-Ignition is a tribute to the early days of Tank and features 11 classic songs chosen from the first four albums, which were originally released in the early 80’s (Filth Hounds Of Hades, Power Of The Hunter, This Means War, Honour And Blood).

Re-Ignition also features two very special guest appearances. Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth and thrash legend Tom Angelripper of Sodom both add their own unique style and energy to this already formidable album.

Tracklisting:

"Walking Barefoot Over Glass"

"Power Of The Hunter" feat. Tom Angelripper

"Just Like Something From Hell"

"(He Fell In Love With A) Stormtrooper"

"This Means War"

"Shellshock" feat. Dani Filth

"W.M.L.A."

"Honour And Blood"

"Blood, Guts And Beer"

"Echoes Of A Distant Battle"

"The War Drags Ever On"

"W.M.L.A." video:

"Shellshock" lyric video:

Tank's upcoming world tour starts in Australia, where the band will perform for the first time.

Guitarist Cliff Evans comments: "We are very excited to be travelling to the other side of the world to play our first ever shows in Australia and we are very much looking forward to playing a selection of Tank's classic metal anthems to our Australian fans.”

Tour dates:

June

26 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

27 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

28 - Sydney, Australia - Manning

29 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxtons

July

13 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku

14 - Tokyo, Japan - Holiday Shinjuku

15 - Osaka, Japan - Soma

August

15 - Beunos Aires, Argentina - Museo Rock

16 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Absoluto Rock

17 - Santiago, Chile - TBA

18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Manifesto Bar

19 - Brazil - TBA

21 - Londrina, Brazil - Valentino Bar

23 - Bogota, Columbia - Ace of Spade

24 - Medellin, Columbia - Sala Bombay

Lineup:

Mick Tucker - guitar

Cliff Evans - guitar

David Readman - vocals

Bobby Schottkowski - drums

Randy Van Der Elsen - bass