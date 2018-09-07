TANK – Sturmpanzer Album Out In October

Tank’s (Algy Ward) new album Sturmpanzer will be released on October 12th via Dissonance Productions. In 2007, both Algy Ward (vocalist, bassist) and Mick Tucker (guitarist) and Cliff Evans (guitarist) went their separate ways with the original "Tank" band, but decided to keep making music under the "Tank" name.

This is Ward’s second Tank album and the follow-up to 2013’s Breath Of The Pit.

Tracklisting:

“Two Thousand Miles”

“March”

“No More War”

“First They Killer Her Father”

“Sturmpanzer (Parts 1 & 2)”

“Lianne’s Crying”

“Living In Fear Of God”

“Für Reich und Fatherland”

“The Last Soldier”

“Which Part Of Fuck Off Don’t You Understand?”

“Little Darling” (Thin Lizzy cover)

“Revenge Of The Filth Hounds (Parts 1 & 2)”