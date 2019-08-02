TANK To Begin Work On New Album For 2020 Release; 2019 Tour Videos Posted

Tank, the legendary NWOBHM band, recently completed their first ever tour of Australia, which was a great success. A return to the continent is already in the planning for 2020. Pro-shot video from Melbourne, Australia can be seen below.

After Australia the band returned to Japan for the first time in 20 years for sold out shows in Tokyo and Osaka. While Tank were in Tokyo they teamed up with world famous Japanese tattoo artist Genko to design a special limited edition t-shirt for the tour. The design process from start to finish can be seen below.

The band will be heading off to South America this month for shows in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, and then they will come off the road and start working on their next studio album, which is as yet untitled. The album is scheduled for release in early 2020 through Metal Mind Productions.

Cliff Evans, guitar: We’re really excited about recording this new studio album as the band is really fired up at the moment and this is without doubt the most rockin’ line up we’ve ever had. Working with vocalist David Readman on our Re-Ignition album which was released earlier this year gave us the chance to take a more basic, raw edged approach to recording. His voice really works so well with our style of music and the new material we’re writing together is taking us in a slightly different direction to our previous albums which is a challenge we welcome."

Mick Tucker, guitar: "After recording two Tank albums with former Rainbow and current Michael Schenker vocalist Doogie White plus one album with current Skid Row frontman ZP Theart, it’s now time to take things forward another step on our next studio album. We like to keep our music fresh and exciting so working with different vocalists/musicians will always bring a different dynamic to the band which keeps our music interesting and up to date."

Tour dates:

August

15 - Beunos Aires, Argentina - Museo Rock

16 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Absoluto Rock

17 - Santiago, Chile - TBA

18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Manifesto Bar

19 - Brazil - TBA

21 - Londrina, Brazil - Valentino Bar

23 - Bogota, Columbia - Ace of Spade

24 - Medellin, Columbia - Sala Bombay

Lineup:

Mick Tucker - guitar

Cliff Evans - guitar

David Readman - vocals

Bobby Schottkowski - drums

Randy Van Der Elsen - bass