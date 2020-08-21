TANKARD Announce Limited Audience Corona Concert + Live Stream

In these difficult COVID-19 times, the German thrash metal heroes Tankard are hell-bent on restoring a bit of normality - today they've announced a very special concert experience for their fans. The upcoming show will take place on Saturday, October 24 at the Groove Bar & Lounge in Cologne (Germany), and will also be filmed by six cameras and streamed live for any fans who can't attend in person.

George, the owner of the Groove Bar, says: "We are very happy to announce the concert with true Veterans of Thrash Metal: Tankard!"

Tickets for the Tankard show are strictly limited. Only 80 tickets will be available to ensure all health and safety regulations and rules can be observed. Be quick to get your ticket for the show, available in person via the Groove Bar from August 21 from 8 PM and online from August 23 here.

You can find all health and safety regulations and rules here.

Buffo, manager of Tankard, adds: "Raise your Beer - Tankard will rock the Groove Bar! The show will probably sell out quickly, so we will also bring the show to you via a multi-camera livestream!"

All fans who cannot buy a ticket and have to stay at home can enjoy this special Tankard live experience here.



(Photo - Axel Jusseits)