TANKARD Debut “Syrian Nightmare” Lyric Video

German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, have released a lyric video for “Syrian Nightmare”, a track from their recently released 17th studio album, One Foot In The Grave, available via Nuclear Blast. The video can be found below.

One Foot In The Grave album details follow.

Tracklisting:

“Pay To Pray”

“Arena Of The True Lies”

“Don’t Bullshit Us!”

“One Foot In The Grave”

“Syrian Nightmare”

“Northern Crown (Lament Of The Undead King)”

“Lock ‘Em Up!”

“The Evil That Men Display”

“Secret Order 1516”

“Sole Grinder”

“Syrian Nightmare” lyric video:

“One Foot In The Grave” video:

“Arena Of The True Lies” lyric video:

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

Track-by-track Part 3: