TANKARD Discuss One Foot In The Grave Album Title, Artwork; Video Trailer #2 Streaming

German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, will celebrate their 35th anniversary with the release of their 17th studio album, One Foot In The Grave, to be issued on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast. In the new trailer below, the band discuss the album title and artwork:

A recent message from Tankard about the cover artwork: “With this, our iconic mascot, the Tankard-Alien, celebrates his return after about 13 years of absence. The alien was born in 1989 with the Alien EP and has already graced five album covers. Our fan club, Maniac Aliens, is named after it also. The artwork was brought to life by Patrick Strogulski, who is a student of Sebastian Krüger, the former Tankard cover artist. He also created the cover artworks for A Girl Called Cerveza and R.I.B..”

Tracklisting:

“Pay To Pray”

“Arena Of The True Lies”

“Don’t Bullshit Us!”

“One Foot In The Grave”

“Syrian Nightmare”

“Northern Crown (Lament Of The Undead King)”

“Lock ‘Em Up!”

“The Evil That Men Display”

“Secret Order 1516”

“Sole Grinder”

“Arena Of The True Lies” lyric video:

Listening session impressions:

Behind-the-scenes with song snippets:

Upcoming Tankard tour dates are listed on the flyer below: