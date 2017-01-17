TANKARD - One Foot In The Grave Album Expected In Spring / Summer 2017

Legendary German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, have unveiled more details on the follow-up to their 2014 album, R.I.B.

The new album, entitled One Foot In The Grave, is planned for a 2017 spring/summer release via Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork will once again be created by Patrick Strogulski, who is a student of Sebastian Krüger, the recent artwork designer for Tankard.

Tankard entered Gernhart Studios in Troisdorf, Germany with producer Martin Buchwalter (Destruction, Accuser, Perzonal War) in January to kick off the recordings of the new album. Stay tuned for more details, coming soon.

Upcoming Tankard tour dates are listed on the flyer below: