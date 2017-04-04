TANKARD - One Foot In The Grave Listening Session Video Streaming

German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, will celebrate their 35th anniversary with the release of their 17th studio album, One Foot In The Grave, to be issued on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast. The video below features impressions from the listening session on February 17th at Alte Liebe in Frankfurt, Germany.

A recent message from Tankard: “Today we present the cover artwork of the anniversary album. With this, our iconic mascot, the Tankard-Alien, celebrates his return after about 13 years of absence. The alien was born in 1989 with the Alien EP and has already graced five album covers. Our fan club, Maniac Aliens, is named after it also. The artwork was brought to life by Patrick Strogulski, who is a student of Sebastian Krüger, the former Tankard cover artist. He also created the cover artworks for A Girl Called Cerveza and R.I.B..”

Tracklisting:

“Pay To Pray”

“Arena Of The True Lies”

“Don’t Bullshit Us!”

“One Foot In The Grave”

“Syrian Nightmare”

“Northern Crown (Lament Of The Undead King)”

“Lock ‘Em Up!”

“The Evil That Men Display”

“Secret Order 1516”

“Sole Grinder”

Tankard entered Gernhart Studios in Troisdorf, Germany with producer Martin Buchwalter (Destruction, Accuser, Perzonal War) in January to kick off the recordings of the new album. The clip below offers a look behind the scenes of the record's production, as well the very first song snippets.

Upcoming Tankard tour dates are listed on the flyer below: