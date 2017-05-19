TANKARD Premier “One Foot In The Grave” Music Video

German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, will celebrate their 35th anniversary with the release of their 17th studio album, One Foot In The Grave, to be issued on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast. A music video for the album’s title track is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Pay To Pray”

“Arena Of The True Lies”

“Don’t Bullshit Us!”

“One Foot In The Grave”

“Syrian Nightmare”

“Northern Crown (Lament Of The Undead King)”

“Lock ‘Em Up!”

“The Evil That Men Display”

“Secret Order 1516”

“Sole Grinder”

“One Foot In The Grave” video:

