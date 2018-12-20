TANKARD Release Official Video For Re-Recorded Version Of Eintracht Frankfurt Football Team Anthem

German thrash metal legends Tankard have released an official video clip for their song "Schwarz-Weiß Wie Schnee", taken from the identically named EP, which was re-released in 2017 via Nuclear Blast. Impressively, the track has been performed three times by the band before the German football cup final (2006, 2017 and 2018) in which their hometown team, Eintracht Frankfurt, participated. Check out the video below.

The video was produced by Ralf Holl (Soccer Records) and filmed by Doug Laurent.

'Schwarz-Weiß Wie Schnee' is the anthem of the German football club Eintrach Frankfurt and has been played in the stadium for ten years before every home game. The song has now been completely re-recorded by the band. The thrashers were supported by Henni Nachtsheim (Badesalz), Ande Werner (Mundstuhl) and Roy Hammer (Roy Hammer & Die Pralinées), who can be heard in the backing choir. The artwork was designed by cult comic artist Michael Apitz, whose comics have been published for years in the stadium newspaper of Eintracht Frankfurt.

You can order the EP here.

Tankard released an official animated video for the track "Don't Bullshit Us" earlier this year, taken from the studio release One Foot In The Grave.

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia spent 13 weeks working on the video, resulting in a hilariously funny animated short. Producers Aaron McLoughlin & Simon Norton spent around 3,000 working hours with their team to create the video.

Aaron states: "The video took an estimated 3,000 hours to complete. Much of this time is spent at the concept, pre-vizualisation and planning stages. Everything is digitally hand-drawn frame-by-frame on Wacom Cintiq tablets in RMIT University‘s state-of-the-art animation studio. This is where old and new school meet. We decided to go with a scribbly look for this video, as we felt it suited the energy of the track with Gerre‘s superb vocal stylings. It also meant the animation team could work quicker to produce an original looking video with everything on the screen always moving like crazy. Although it‘s a funny video, we also wanted the intensity of the song‘s serious message to cut through. I‘m massively proud of the job the students did on this video. I think it‘s evidence that studying animation at RMIT University in Australia is the most fun thing anybody can choose to do. I‘d pick Tankard over Mickey Mouse any day!"

Gerre adds: “Even though our latest record One Foot In The Grave has been released quite a while ago, we are really happy to present you another official video clip in connection to that album. Aaron McLoughlin once again did a great job, the cartoon-like clip matches the humour of Tankard perfectly, even though my belly - as presented in the video - is not that chubby anymore… hahahaha! So: Don't bullshit us anymore and keep on thrashing!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MaMO4FlT9w