TANKARD Release Studio Trailer For Upcoming One Foot In The Grave Album; Audio Samples Included

German alcohol-soaked thrash metal act, Tankard, have released a studio trailer in support of their upcoming follow-up to their 2014 album, R.I.B.

The new album, entitled One Foot In The Grave, will be released on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork will once again be created by Patrick Strogulski, who is a student of Sebastian Krüger, the recent artwork designer for Tankard.

Tankard entered Gernhart Studios in Troisdorf, Germany with producer Martin Buchwalter (Destruction, Accuser, Perzonal War) in January to kick off the recordings of the new album. The clip below offers a look behind the scenes of the record's production, as well the very first song snippets.

Upcoming Tankard tour dates are listed on the flyer below: