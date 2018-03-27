TANKARD – Thirst Vinyl Reissues Due Out Friday

Tankard's Thirst album will celebrate its 10th Anniversary this December. The alcoholic thrasher’s 2008 strike was received very well by press and fans alike. Back then only a small run of black vinyl was made available - it was sold out quickly and has never been repressed ever since.

AFM Records is presenting Thirst in three new colors:

-Neon yellow (100 units only) (only available in the AFM webshop)

-Clear blue (200 units)

-Clear red (200 units)

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Octane Warriors”

“Deposit Pirates”

“Stay Thirsty!”

“Hyperthermia”

“Echoes Of Fear”

Side B

“When Daddy Comes To Play”

“Zodiac Man”

“G.a.l.o.w.”

“Myevilfart”

“Sexy Feet Under”